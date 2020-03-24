Mumbai doctor who treated COVID-19 patient earlier shuts

A doctor in Mumbai has shut his clinic for an indefinite period after an Italy returnee who came to him for medical advice later tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Dr Abdul Khalique, who runs a clinic in Kalina area of Santa Cruz in the metropolis, told PTI the man reached Mumbai on March 18 and came to his clinic the next day.

"I asked him to get himself checked in Kasturba Hospital. His report returned negative, and he came to my clinic again on March 20 and March 21 complaining of cold. cough and body pain," the doctor said.

"His ill health continued and he got himself tested and he was found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. I got a call from the BMC today inquiring about this patient. I have now shut my clinic, but am worried thinking about whether he has spread the virus to people he met in the last few days," he said..

