Sweden raises $2 bln in two-year bond sale -debt office

  • Stockholm
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:18 IST
Sweden raised $2 billion at 0.753% in a two-year bond sale, the National Debt Office said on Tuesday. The debt office said the sale was part of its funding plan and proceeds would be used to refinance loans to Sweden's central bank.

"Managing to execute this planned transaction amid the market turbulence sparked by the coronavirus shows strength," it said in a statement. "Receiving bids from investors all over the world indicates that Kingdom of Sweden is seen as a safe and stable issuer." The bid volume reached $4.15 billion with almost 70 investors taking part, it said.

