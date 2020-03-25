Medical NGO MSF surprised by Iran decision to cancel coronavirus mission

French medical charity MSF said on Tuesday it did not understand a decision by Iranian authorities to cancel a mission it had prearranged to set up a facility to fight coronavirus in Isfahan.

"We are surprised to learn that the deployment of our treatment unity is cancelled", Michel-Olivier Lacharite, who is in charge of Medecins Sans Frontieres crisis response team, said in a statement.

He said the group had been given prior approval and were ready to set up the 50-bed unit at the end of the week. He said they were still ready to deploy on Iran or elsewhere on the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

