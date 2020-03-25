Combating COVID-19: Centre asks states to deploy fiscal resources for establishing additional medical facilities

The Centre has asked all the State Governments to deploy fiscal resources for establishing additional medical facilities such as hospitals, clinical labs, isolation wards, expanding & upgrading existing facilities to combat COVID-19. "The Central Government has asked all the State Governments to deploy fiscal resources for establishing additional medical facilities such as hospitals, clinical labs, isolation wards, expanding & upgrading existing facilities to combat the challenge posed by COVID 19," an official government release dated March 24 read.

"These facilities need to be well equipped with ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), masks and drugs to treat the patients," it said. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people died in the country due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

