Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. automakers to extend shutdown into April -- sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 09:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 09:05 IST
U.S. automakers to extend shutdown into April -- sources

Detroit's Big Three automakers plan to extend a current shutdown of vehicle production in North America into April as the coronavirus pandemic continues, people briefed on the matter said Tuesday.

The automakers had said on March 18 they would halt production until at least March 30. Ford Motor Co said in a statement Tuesday it was "not planning to restart our plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on Monday, March 30 as originally hoped."

Two people briefed on the matter said Ford does not plan to restart production until at least April 6 but warned it could be further delayed into April. General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also do not plan to resume production on March 30, three people briefed on the matter said. It was unclear when they may resume production or if some plants could restart before others.

GM declined to comment Tuesday but said last week when it announced the shutdown it would last "until at least March 30. Production status will be reevaluated week-to-week after that." Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an order on Monday barring non-essential businesses from operating until April 13. A spokeswoman for Whitmer was unable to clarify on Tuesday whether auto production is considered essential or not.

Michigan has declared vehicle sales by auto dealers to be impermissible under the order, but dealerships and other facilties can make repairs. United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble said in a letter to union members on Tuesday that Fiat Chrysler had tyold the union that it would comply with the Michigan governor's order and had "no plans to reopen on March 30."

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment on the UAW letter. The UAW also said two Fiat Chrysler union members -- one in Indiana and one in Michigan -- have died after contracting the coronavirus. Gamble's letter said the union is "waiting to hear from GM and are demanding that they put our members’ safety first and adhere to government and health officials’ recommendations to stay-at-home."

A group representing major U.S. and foreign automakers warned in a letter to U.S. lawmakers with other industry groups on Monday that "Auto industry analysts are expecting sales to be down by as much as 40 percent in March compared to 2019." The letter said 95% of North American auto plants are currently closed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Officials to propose extending Bundesliga suspension to April 30

The German Football League DFL announced it will propose the Bundesliga suspension, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is extended to late-April. On March 16, the DFL, which runs Germanys two top divisions, put them on hold until at least A...

Oil prices rally on hopes for US stimulus

Oil prices rallied in Asia Wednesday on signs the US Congress was nearing an agreement on a massive stimulus package to help the coronavirus-ravaged American economy, tracking record Wall Street gains. International benchmark Brent crude wa...

Ronaldo, agent donate intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes will donate three intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, local health officials said on Tuesday. The Portuguese pair will donate to at least...

Asia markets track Wall St surge as US targets blockbuster bill

Asian equities soared again Wednesday following a blockbuster day in New York and Europe as US lawmakers edge towards a mammoth stimulus package to support the worlds top economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While the dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020