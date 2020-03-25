Five in Indore test +ve for coronavirus; MP cases rise to 14

Five people admitted in different hospitals of Indore have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 14, health officials said on Wednesday. None of these five patients have history of travel to abroad, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadiya said.

The five new COVID-19 patients include three men, aged 48, 65 and 68, and two women- one 50 years old and the other aged 65. Of the two women, the 65-year-old patient belongs to neighbouring Ujjain. She is admitted to the government-run MY Hospital in Indore.

The four other patients are residents of Indore. "All the five patients admitted in different hospitals of Indore have no international travel history. Of these, two men, both friends, recently visited Vaishno Devi in Jammu," Jadiya said.

Indore Collector Lokesh Jatav said the condition of all the five COVID-19 patients is stable. All arrangements were being made for proper medical treatment of the coronavirus patients, he said.

Earlier, six positive coronavirus cases were reported from Jabalpur and one each from Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri. Meanwhile, Ujjain Collector Shashank Mishra has imposed curfew in the temple town and lockdown in rest of the district till further orders.

