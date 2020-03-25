Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-AFL, players clash over pay cuts as coronavirus shutdown bites

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 13:29 IST
Sport-AFL, players clash over pay cuts as coronavirus shutdown bites

The Australian government's call for sacrifice and solidarity in the face of the coronavirus shutdown has gone unheeded in the country's most popular sporting competition with Australian Rules footballers at loggerheads with officials over pay cuts.

The coronavirus outbreak, like it has done to the broader economy, has taken a wrecking ball to the nation's professional sports, idling hundreds of players and staff in Australian Rules football, along with hundreds more in rugby league and soccer. With no product to sell and no revenue coming in, leagues stand to lose tens of millions of dollars every week they remain suspended, raising warnings they could fold before long.

Austerity measures have already hit the Australian Football League (AFL), the top flight of Australian Rules, which shut down on Sunday after only one round of championship matches. With the season suspended until at least the end of May, Australian Rules' governing body has stood down 80% of staff, with top executives agreeing a 20% pay cut.

The AFL's 18 clubs have mothballed their football departments and sent players home for the duration of the shutdown but tense negotiations over player pay cuts boiled over on Wednesday. The top players can earn over A$1 million ($603,000) per season in the high-contact indigenous game, though average wages are about a third of that -- a far cry from the salaries enjoyed in top European soccer leagues or in the major U.S. sports.

The AFL have offered players 25% of their pay for the duration of the shutdown but the union has insisted they retain at least half. AFL players' union president Patrick Dangerfield, a top midfielder for the Geelong Cats and one of the game's highest earners, accused the AFL of withholding information.

"Are we prepared to take longer term cuts? Absolutely," Dangerfield told Melbourne radio station SEN on Wednesday. "We need full transparency from the AFL so we can make the right decisions for players and the game. We haven't had those as yet."

OUT OF STEP With thousands of Australians losing their jobs because of the virus shutdown, the players' stance has irked the AFL's old guard and triggered criticism from some fans.

Leigh Matthews, a board member at the Brisbane Lions club and one of the game's all-time greats, slammed them for not agreeing to a bigger cut. "They’re out of step with most of the world, let alone the rest of the football community," the 68-year-old told local radio station 3AW.

Similar debates are playing out in the National Rugby League (NRL), which suspended its season indefinitely on Monday. Players are resigned to their salaries being hit but some of the bigger earners have offered to take steeper cuts to help lower-paid colleagues absorb the blow.

The league and players union, who held talks on Wednesday, hope to strike a deal by the end of the week. "The NRL and the players are absolutely aligned in our desire to ensure the game gets through this crisis," they said in a joint statement.

($1 = 1.6570 Australian dollars) (Editing by Peter Rutherford peter.rutherford@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1482)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Column: The 'no-win' Olympics gets another chance

Money talks, which is the short answer for why it took this long for the swells at the International Olympic Committee to listen to reason. For weeks, IOC leaders framed their refusal to shut down Tokyo 2020 as a noble cause instead of a ca...

COVID-19 task team established in higher education sector

Government has established a task team for stakeholders in the post-school and education training sector. We have established a COVID-19 Team comprising of Universities South Africa USAF, South African College Principals Organisation SACPO,...

Microsoft will get out of COVID-19 crisis 'pretty strong': Nadella

Asserting that Microsoft is financially strong despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, its India-born CEO Satya Nadella has voiced confidence that the company will come out of the crisis pretty strong. In an interview to C...

Hong Kong stocks extend gains on U.S. stimulus cheer

Hong Kong stocks rose for a second session on Wednesday, hitting their highest in more than a week, as Washington moved closer to delivering trillions of dollars of stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak. The Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020