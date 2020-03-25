Left Menu
Expo 2020 Dubai staff member contracts coronavirus, spokesman says

  • Dubai
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Organizers of the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair, scheduled to start in October, have confirmed one coronavirus case among staff and taken precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.

A spokesman confirmed the case in response to a request for comment on a letter seen by Reuters which informed contractors of the case and said Expo 2020 Dubai would "continue to operate and provide all essential support services to allow construction on-site to continue". "All those in contact or in touch with the individual are following the Dubai Health Authority protocols, including testing, quarantine, and self-isolation measures," the spokesman said.

The infected individual had been working at the Expo 2020 Dubai office, a source familiar with the matter said. "We can confirm that this team member has not been in contact with any Expo staff or contractors outside of our Expo Campus offices, during work hours over the past two weeks," said the letter sent to contractors involved in event, due to last six months.

Organizers estimated last year that the Expo would draw 11 million overseas visitors. It is billed as a showpiece of culture, business and technology with pavilions from 192 countries plus concerts and other events. Organizers are regularly reviewing plans and preparations in line with guidance from authorities in the United Arab Emirates and international stakeholders, the spokesman said.

The Expo 2020 Steering Committee, which groups participating nations, is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on March 30 for further consultations.

