Hungary's MOL to produce disinfectant sanitiser

Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said on Wednesday one of its factories had been converted to produce disinfectant sanitiser liquids to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. MOL's managing director Peter Ratatics told a news conference the plant in Almasfuzito, western Hungary, would produce 50,000 litres of sanitiser liquids per day. The plant has been manufacturing car screen wash liquids.

MOL will also start producing sanitisers at its plants in Croatia and Slovakia to cover local needs. Hungary has 226 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 10 people have died, according to official government figures.

Hungary's government is considering a national lockdown to combat the virus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told lawmakers on Monday as his cabinet sought to secure emergency powers it says are needed to tackle the outbreak. MOL shares were up 0.7% at 2,014 forints on Wednesday, underperforming the wider Budapest market which was 2.2% higher.

