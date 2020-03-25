Tokyo governor urges residents to stay at home at weekend

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday warned of an "overshoot" of coronavirus infections at the weekend and urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible.

Koike made the statements at a news conference where she warned of a "severe" situation after more than 40 new infections were announced in the capital.

