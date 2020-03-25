Left Menu
U.S. Senate coronavirus bill to help airlines with grants -CNBC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:05 IST
U.S. airlines would receive direct grants and would not be able to lay off employees for a set time under the coronavirus relief legislation agreed to by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, according to a CNBC report.

The U.S. government would take an equity share in airlines receiving federal funds, according to the report. The $2 trillion stimulus package would provide payroll tax cuts for employers, but that would need to be paid back in coming years, it said.

The Senate bill also contains provisions to prohibit entities controlled by President Donald Trump from taking advantage of aid.

