Left Menu
Development News Edition

India struggles with coronavirus shutdown; Pakistan cases hit 1,000

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:30 IST
India struggles with coronavirus shutdown; Pakistan cases hit 1,000

India's 1.3 billion people were under an immense lockdown on Wednesday to prevent an explosion of coronavirus cases as the government struggled to deliver essential goods and calm nerves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered everyone indoors for the next three weeks, saying this was the only way to avoid a disaster and effectively shutting down Asia's third-largest economy. But with less than four hours before the decree went into effect at midnight on Tuesday, crowds of people thronged shops to stock up on milk, rations and medicines even though Modi said these would be available throughout the lockdown.

Others including labourers and day workers headed home to the countryside from cities such as Delhi, many walking because public transport also stopped. "My daughter needs allergy medicines regularly. The medicine shops are open but how do we reach there?" said Yash Goswami in the northern town of Moradabad.

"Who wants to risk a run-in with the police? They're beating people up." India's tally of 539 cases and nine deaths seems tiny compared with those in China, Italy and Spain, but health experts have warned that the world's second most populous country faces a tidal wave of infections if tough steps are not taken.

The lockdown comes after evidence indicated it was spreading out into India's countless small towns after a first wave in Delhi, the commercial hub Mumbai, and other big cities. That has raised the prospect of a cash-strapped public health sector being overwhelmed. India has just 0.5 hospital beds for every 1,000 people, compared to 4.3 in China and 3.2 in Italy.

"The only way we can save ourselves is by social distancing, and staying inside our homes," said Information Minister Prakash Javedkar. "A little bit of inconvenience now will save so many lives," India's population is even more densely packed than China's raising the risk of rapid transmission of the virus.

In New Delhi, Modi met his cabinet at his residence, with ministers sitting apart from each other in a large room. STIMULUS

The government is considering an economic stimulus package of more than 1.5 trillion rupees ($19.6 billion) to fight the downturn, two sources said. The economy was already growing at its weakest pace in more than a decade. "Asking people to stay at home is necessary but the majority of the population can't afford to sit at home without work and pay," said Madhura Swaminathan, head of economic analysis at the Indian Statistical Institute in Bengaluru.

British bank Barclays pegged the loss to India at $120 billion or 4% of the GDP. "We are shaving down our calendar year 2020 (January- December) GDP forecast from 4.5% to 2.5% and for financial year 2021( April 2020-March 2021) forecast to 3.5%," Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist, said in a report.

Globally, there are over 420,000 cases of coronavirus spread across 196 countries, according to a Reuters tally. Almost 19,000 deaths are linked to the virus. Other countries in South Asia - home to a quarter of the world's population - are also struggling as they try to put up defences against the coronavirus.

Pakistan's tally of cases rose to 1,000, with seven deaths, its health ministry said. Authorities have shut down Sindh province, home to its largest city Karachi, even though Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was opposed to a full lockdown because the poor would suffer the most.

Sri Lanka has sealed itself off from the outside world, suspending all flights in and out of the island nation. India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, on Wednesday banned the export of a malaria drug that is being tested as a coronavirus treatment, saying it had to meet domestic demand.

(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra, Neha Dasgupta, Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi, Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonipat: List of shops allowed to provide home delivery services during lockdown

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Haryanas Sonipat district has decided to close all grocery shops except authorized shops which will supply essential goods at the doorsteps of the public.A total of 26 stockists have been authorize...

'Sab Ardhanirmit Hai', Ayushmann Khurrana recites his new poem

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has won many hearts with his poetic skills. To nail the zone once again, the actor on Wednesday took to his social media handle to recite one of his newly written poems. Giving the title Sab Ardhanirmit Hai, the 35-...

Israeli parliament speaker, Netanyahu ally, resigns in clash with Supreme Court

The speaker of Israels parliament, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned on Wednesday, sharpening a battle with the Supreme Court over its concerns that democracy could be a casualty of the coronavirus crisis.Yuli Edelstein...

Egypt deep cleans pyramids site emptied of tourists

Egypt began deep cleaning the area around the Giza pyramids on Wednesday as authorities work to disinfect tourist spots closed down by the coronavirus outbreak. Workers wearing face masks and gloves swept and sprayed the walkways around the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020