Left Menu
Development News Edition

China neither created nor intentionally transmitted coronavirus: Beijing spokesperson

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:26 IST
China neither created nor intentionally transmitted coronavirus: Beijing spokesperson
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China on Wednesday said it has neither created the coronavirus nor intentionally transmitted it and that usage of terms like "Chinese virus" or "Wuhan virus" is wrong. Ji Rong, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy here, said the international community should focus on China's "swift response" to the pandemic rather than "stereotyping the Chinese people". Elaborating on the cooperation between India and China in efforts to fight the disease, Ji said both countries have maintained communication and have lent support to each other in coping with the pandemic through difficult times.

He said the Indian side has provided medical supplies to China and supported its fight against the contagion in various ways. "We express appreciation and thanks for that," Ji said. Pointing out that the WHO has stressed that linking China and Wuhan with the virus must be corrected, the spokesperson said, "Those people who are trying to stigmatise China's efforts have ignored the huge sacrifices the Chinese people made in safeguarding the health and safety of all mankind". Ji added that although Wuhan city in China first reported the outbreak, there is no evidence that China is the source of the virus that caused COVID-19. He stressed that the origin of the novel coronavirus is a matter of science that requires professional and scientific assessment. "China has neither created the virus nor intentionally transmitted it. The so-called 'Chinese virus' is absolutely wrong," Ji said.

Earlier this month, China had condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for branding the COVID-19 as "Wuhan virus", terming his remarks as "despicable behaviour" and an attempt to stigmatise the country. There is a clear consensus by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that a virus should not be linked to any specific country, region or ethnic group and such stigmatisation should be rejected.

Instances have been reported in some countries including India and the USA where numbers of people, especially of Chinese origin or Chinese-looking, have been harassed and have even faced racially-motivated attacks amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that the seasonal flu starting from September 2019 has so far sickened more than 30 million people and killed more than 20,000, and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield admitted some were actually COVID-19 (cases)," Ji said.

He said after the outbreak, the Chinese government has timely adopted in an "open, transparent and responsible manner" the "most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures" to control the epidemic, provided updates to WHO and the international community and shared experiences in diagnosis and treatment. "At the early stage of the outbreak, China took decisive decision to lock down Wuhan and cancel outbound tourist groups to prevent the spread of the epidemic," Ji said. The spokesperson said that China has timely shared its experience in epidemic prevention and control and diagnosis and treatment since the beginning of the outbreak. Since January 3, China has been regularly notifying WHO and relevant countries and regions about the outbreak, and on January 12, it had already shared with WHO the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus, he added.

On Tuesday, China's National Health Commission reported 78 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 74 imported infections, while the death toll from the novel coronavirus increased to 3,277 after seven more fatalities. The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland reached 81,171 on Monday. This included 3,277 people who died of the disease, 4,735 patients who were still being treated and 73,159 patients discharged after recovery.

Recently, China held an online video conference to brief 19 Eurasian and South Asian countries including India on China's experience, the spokesperson added. "The Chinese enterprises have started to make donations to India. We stand ready to provide further support and assistance to the best of our capability in light of the needs of the Indian side. We believe that the Indian people will win the battle at an early date," he said. "China will continue to fight the epidemic together with India and other countries, enhance cooperation in multilateral platforms such as the G20 and BRICS, contribute our wisdom and strength to better addressing global challenges and promoting the health and well-being of all mankind," Ji added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says G7 discussed China's coronavirus 'disinformation'

The Group of Seven G7 big economies discussed an intentional disinformation campaign by China on the coronavirus in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, adding that the world still needed accurate inform...

Lalu urges 'retired' but 'healthy' docs and nurses to join

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday made a fervent appeal to doctors and nurses, who might have retired but continue to be fit for work, to come forward in this hour of crisis and help the government fight the coronaviru...

Chinese trader in Nagpur hospital tests negative for COVID-19

Nagpur, Mar 25 PTIA Chinese businessman admitted in a government hosptial here amid the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday tested negative for the viral disease, a hospital official said. The Chinese, a chilli trader who is in India since De...

Karnataka sees 10 new COVID-19 cases taking tally to 51

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 51 in the state. A total of 51 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka till now, including 10 new cases in the last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020