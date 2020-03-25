German medical groups warn disputes loom over coronavirus care - FAZ

German medical associations have warned that they expect disputes to erupt over who will get intensive medical care due to the coronavirus, despite efforts to increase capacity, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Thursday.

They also said once capacity was limited, doctors should not give intensive care treatment to those who have no prospect of recovery, according to the paper.

In a separate article, the paper also reported that Germans were more pessimistic now than at any time since 1949 due to the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.