Ireland to Recognize Palestinian State Amidst Global Calls for Peace
The Irish government is set to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state, joining Spain, Slovenia, and Malta in a coordinated move. This decision comes amid increasing violence in Gaza and global demands for a ceasefire. Israel strongly opposes the recognition, citing risks of terrorism and instability.
The Irish government is to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state on Wednesday, a move strongly opposed by Israel, a source familiar with the matter said. European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, possibly in a coordinated announcement, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.
The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's offensive to rout Hamas prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region. Since 1988, 139 out of 193 U.N. member states have recognised Palestinian statehood.
The Irish government has said recognition would complement peace efforts and support a two-state solution. Israel's foreign ministry on Tuesday warned against the move, saying in a post on social media platform X that recognition would "lead to more terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardize any prospects for peace."
"Don't be a pawn in the hands of Hamas," the ministry said. Hamas holds around 125 hostages seized during its cross-border rampage on Oct. 7, which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, and triggered the war. Gaza medical officials say more than 35,000 have been killed during the Israeli offensive.
The Irish government on Tuesday evening said the prime minister and foreign minister would speak to the media on Wednesday morning but did not say what the topic would be.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NZ urges Israel and Hamas to agree to immediate ceasefire
Israel says Hamas' ceasefire proposal far from meeting its "core" demands
FACTBOX-What's in the three-phase ceasefire deal Hamas backs, but Israel does not?
Mid-level Israeli team heads to Cairo to assess Hamas position, Israeli official says
Two Palestinians arrested for online incitement and support for Hamas