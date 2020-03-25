AIIMS to soon begin tele-consultation facility for patients

The AIIMS will soon begin a tele-consultation facility for its patients as it has shut down its OPD, including speciality services, and all new and follow-up patients' registration from March 24 till further orders. The facility is likely to be operational by the end of this week.

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences had earlier decided to temporarily suspend routine walk-in OPD registration of patients from March 23 as part of an effort to redirect its resources to control the COVID-19 outbreak. "The aim of starting a tele-consultation facility is to help our follow-up patients get consultation of doctors through telephone. Several patients had appointments which are now cancelled. Besides, chronic patients can also consult doctors through this system," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said.

