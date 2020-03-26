85-year-old COVID-19 positive patient dies in Ahmedabad
A 85-year-old COVID-19 positive patient passed away here on Wednesday.
A 85-year-old COVID-19 positive patient passed away here on Wednesday. According to the state Health Department, she was tested positive for COVID-19 and had a travel history to Saudi Arabia.
After developing symptoms of the virus, she was admitted at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on March 22. The health department said that she was suffering from many complications.
According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- Saudi Arabia
- Health Ministry
- India
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Demand for masks and sanitisers surges in Ahmedabad
Paan shops shut in Ahmedabad to contain Covid-19 spread
COVID-19: Gandhi Ashram Ahmedabad closed till Mar 29
Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad to remain closed for visitors from Mar 19-29
COVID-19: Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places, says Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner