South African President Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus - presidency
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
"The president submitted for testing as a precautionary measure upon the advice of physicians on Tuesday 24th March 2020 and received his results last night," the statement said, adding he had held meetings with a variety of people in recent weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
