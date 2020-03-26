Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Abe calls coronavirus a 'national crisis' after surge in Tokyo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:04 IST
Japan's Abe calls coronavirus a 'national crisis' after surge in Tokyo

Japan banned entry from Europe on Thursday and warned of a high risk the coronavirus would become rampant after a surge in Tokyo, setting up a task force - a step towards a possible state of emergency - though the government said none was yet planned. "In order to overcome what can be described as a national crisis, it is necessary for the state, local governments, medical community, and the people to act as one and press ahead with measures against coronavirus infections," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a task force meeting.

He announced a ban on entry from 21 European countries and Iran, to begin from Friday. Abe said he had launched the task force under a recently revised law, after receiving a report that the chance the virus would spread widely were high. Public broadcaster NHK said 47 new cases were reported in the capital Tokyo on Thursday. Authorities are worried that a jump in cases in the capital in recent days means Japan, which has so far escaped the sort of mass spread that has hit Europe and North America, could now be on course for a big new wave.

As of Thursday evening, Japan had 1,369 domestic cases of coronavirus, as well as 712 from a cruise ship docked near Tokyo last month, according to NHK tallies. There have been 46 domestic deaths and 10 from the cruise ship. "I told Prime Minister Abe there is a high risk of coronavirus spreading widely," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters after meeting Abe and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Japan was an early focus of the coronavirus outbreak, with the cruise ship initially the biggest source of infections outside China. But it has so far averted the mass community spread that has forced Europe and North America to grapple with thousands of new cases per day. A rise in cases from sources that cannot be traced now has many Japanese expecting the government to announce a state of emergency, giving local authorities legal basis to ask residents and businesses to restrict movement and work. Nishimura, the economy minister, said no such declaration is planned for now.

Under a law revised this month to cover the coronavirus, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency if the disease poses a "grave danger" to lives and if its rapid spread threatens serious economic damage. Japan was already teetering on the brink of before the virus struck. On Thursday, the government offered its bleakest assessment on the economy in nearly seven years, saying conditions in March were "severe".

A state of emergency would allow governors in hard-hit Japanese regions to take steps similar to those taken in Europe and U.S. states, such as asking people to stay home, closing schools and other public facilities and cancelling large events. It does not give powers to impose penalties for ignoring such requests in most cases. Japanese shares tumbled on Thursday following three days of big gains after the rise in domestic coronavirus cases stoked worries of tougher restrictions for social distancing.

Hitachi Ltd instructed 50,000 employees at its group companies in Tokyo to work from home and avoid unnecessary outings. A landmark department store in Tokyo's Shibuya district - popular with young people, many of whom have continued to go out to play and shop - said it would close on the weekend. Toho Cinemas also said it would close its movie theatres in Tokyo and nearby Kanagawa prefecture on Saturday and Sunday.

WORRIES OF SURGE On Wednesday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned of the risk of an explosive rise in infections in the capital and asked residents to avoid non-essential outings through April 12, especially over the weekend. She repeated her call on Thursday.

Koike was to meet Abe later on Thursday. Koike has asked the neighbouring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa to ask their residents to refrain from non-urgent, non-essential travel to Tokyo, the Nikkei business daily reported. The governor of Kanagawa later asked residents to stay at home this weekend. "The government and local authorities will cooperate based on the awareness that this is a very critical time to prevent the spread of the virus," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yosihide Suga told a news conference.

Suga later said the risk of the infection spreading was high, but there was no need to change a plan to reopen schools in early April. Many closed earlier this month at Abe's request. The International Olympic Committee and the government on Tuesday agreed to put back the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by a year.

If an emergency is declared, enforcement provisions will still be weak. "For better or worse, no police at our doors," said Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute of Population Health at King's College, London. On a sunny three-day break last weekend, crowds of people were out in Tokyo despite bans in some areas on picnics for the traditional spring "hanami" cherry-blossom viewing. On Thursday, tabloids blared “Tokyo Lockdown Panic” and “Tokyo Destruction".

But a long line of people waited at a chocolate croissant cafe in Tokyo for lunch, while subways were packed and people lined up before drug stores opened to buy masks and sanitary products that are in short supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Helpline for children suffering from stress due to

Amid concerns that children might suffer from depression due to the ongoing lockdown, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights WBCPCR has launched a helpline number through which psychiatrists and paediatricians would provi...

Raveena Tandon urges people to stay indoors, shares video message

Actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday shared a video message on social media urging everyone to take appropriate precautionary measures and to stay indoors amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country. The 45-year-old star, took to her Insta...

‘All we have left is to hope and pray’: Travellers stranded in airport by coronavirus

Russian hostel manager Valerie Azure has spent the past three nights sleeping on the floor of a Malaysian airport along with her young son, after Southeast Asian nations sealed borders and cancelled flights in the wake of the coronavirus pa...

IPL might happen when things settle down: Rohit Sharma

Swashbuckling opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL might be held once the situation related to the coronavirus outbreak settles down in the country. His remarks came during a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020