Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia enters 4,000 healthcare workers in trial for coronavirus vaccine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:32 IST
Australia enters 4,000 healthcare workers in trial for coronavirus vaccine

Thousands of Australian healthcare workers will begin a trial to see if a century-old vaccine for tuberculosis can fight off the new coronavirus, researchers said, joining a global test of the unorthodox solution underway in several countries.

The vaccine bacillus Calmette-Guérin, or BCG, is given to more than a million children a year in countries with tuberculosis, but researchers say it may also combat the new coronavirus because of its ability to power up the immune system broadly. Vaccines help the body fight off viruses and diseases by building up a person's immunity but do not cure diseases. About 4,000 employees of Australian hospitals will participate in a trial of the vaccine starting in the next week, with results expected in about six months, said the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) in Melbourne on Friday.

Half the participants will take the vaccine, which has few side effects, while the other half will take a placebo, and both groups will allow their health to be tracked through a software application attached to their smartphone, the institute said. They join trials ramping up in the Netherlands, the United states and elsewhere, it added.

"It's repurposing a very old vaccine for a new purpose," said Nigel Curtis, group leader of infectious diseases at the MCRI, on a call with journalists. "It's novel and it's exciting and it's really the first time the vaccine has been used in this way," he added.

The race to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus, which first appeared in China late last year, has accelerated as its spread became a global pandemic. There is no proven cure or prevention for the disease COVID-19. As of Thursday, 200 countries and territories have reported infections, with a global total of more than 470,000 cases and more than 21,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Australia has had nearly 3,000 infections and 12 deaths. Researcher Curtis said the Australian trial would be especially useful because it would take place over the southern hemisphere winter, the country's usual flu season, when more people would be expected to contract the illness.

The trial would check whether by boosting people's immune systems it could suppress the symptoms, typically respiratory problems, and prevent them from spreading it. "The hypothesis is that if you have a stronger immune system the virus won't be able to multiply and cause damage, limiting your symptoms," Curtis said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore unveils extra $33.4 billion funds to shield economy from coronavirus

SingaporeSingapore, Mar 26 SputnikANI - Singapores Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Thursday an additional stimulus package worth 33.4 billion to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The money comes o...

United Spirits shuts down manufacturing operations in India amid lockdown

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits on Thursday said it has shut down its manufacturing units amidst the coronavirus lockdown, declared the government. According to the company, it is not possible to make an assessment of the fina...

Sensitise law enforcement agencies to ensure supply of essential goods: E-pharmacies

There is a need to sensitise the administration and law enforcement agencies to allow movement of essential goods, including medicines, within the cities and across states to increase their accessibility during the coronavirus outbreak, e-p...

Ambassador Ron Malka thanks Indian govt over evacuation of Israeli nationals

Israels Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Thursday thanked the Indian government for the evacuation of Israelis amid the nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 600 people in the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020