Afghanistan to release 10,000 prisoners to slow spread of coronavirus
Afghanistan will release at least 10,000 prisoners above the age of 55 in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.
"The president has issued a decree that several thousand prisoners will be released soon due to coronavirus," said an official in President Ashraf Ghani's office.
Those released will not include members of Islamist militant groups the Taliban or Islamic State.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Taliban
- Ashraf Ghani
- Islamic State
ALSO READ
Taliban attacks need to go down considerably in Afghanistan, US general says
BJD's Sasmit Patra urges govt to rejig geopolitical approach in Afghanistan following US-Taliban agreement
Pakistan says to close border with Iran, Afghanistan over coronavirus
Pakistan to close border with Iran, Afghanistan over coronavirus
COVID-19: After Europe, India bars travellers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia