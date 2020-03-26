Afghanistan to release 10,000 prisoners to slow spread of coronavirus

Afghanistan will release at least 10,000 prisoners above the age of 55 in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

"The president has issued a decree that several thousand prisoners will be released soon due to coronavirus," said an official in President Ashraf Ghani's office.

Those released will not include members of Islamist militant groups the Taliban or Islamic State.

