Bolivia election body proposes June-to-September window for coronavirus-delayed vote

  • Reuters
  • La Paz
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:20 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:20 IST
Bolivia's electoral tribunal said on Thursday it had proposed new dates between June 7 and Sept. 6 to the country's legislative assembly for holding presidential elections that were delayed by a global coronavirus pandemic.

The ballot, initially meant to be held on May 3, is a re-run of a fraught October election last year that sparked widespread protests and violence, and eventually led to the resignation of long-term leftist leader Evo Morales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

