Coronavirus cases count in Indore rises to 15, death toll two

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore rose to 15 by Thursday night. During the day, ten more cases were detected in the city, health officials said.

It included a 65-year-old man who had died on Wednesday. His test reports came out on Thursday. "This man was admitted with the symptoms of swine flu in a government hospital," said an official of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College.

Indore chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadiya said that the 65-year-old man was the first victim of coronavirus from Indore. He also informed that the deceased was also suffering from high blood pressure and other ailments. Earlier, a 65-year-old Ujjain-resident woman died of coronavirus in the government-run MY hospital here on Wednesday, which was the first death of COVID-19 patient in the state.

Now the death toll of coronavirus patients in the state as well as city stands at two. The coronavirus test report of a 47-year-old man who passed away in the wee hours of Thursday was found to be negative. He was also a resident of Ujjain.

