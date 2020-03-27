Ireland reports 10 coronavirus deaths to bring total to 19

Ireland reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 infections on Thursday, more than doubling the total number of fatalities to 19, Ireland's Department of Health said.

The country also reported an additional 255 confirmed infections to bring the total to 1,819, the department said in a statement.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said he was particularly concerned about infections in nursing homes and healthcare settings and the increase in the number of people being admitted to intensive care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

