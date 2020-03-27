Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada attacks 'damaging' Trump plan to deploy troops at border

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 04:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 04:19 IST
Canada attacks 'damaging' Trump plan to deploy troops at border

Canada on Thursday attacked a U.S. proposal to deploy troops along the undefended joint border to help fight the spread of coronavirus, saying the idea was unnecessary and would damage relations. The uncompromising comments were a surprise, since Ottawa has enjoyed smooth relations with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration over the past 18 months. Last week, the two nations agreed to close the border to non-essential travel to ease the outbreak's strain on health systems.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, however, made clear the Liberal government had no time for a plan to send hundreds of troops to the border to boost security. "Canada is strongly opposed to this U.S. proposal and we have made that opposition very, very clear ... this is an entirely unnecessary step which we would view as damaging to our relationship," Freeland told a news conference.

"The public health situation does not require such action," she said, noting Washington had yet to take a final decision. Speaking at the White House, Trump appeared to lack details on the possible troop deployment and said he would look into the matter.

He said it would be "equal justice" since U.S. military have deployed to play a support role on the border with Mexico. A U.S. official familiar with the matter said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is stressed on the northern border because virtually all patrol officers and border crossing officials were shifted to the southern border, where they are supplemented by a brigade from the 101st Airborne Division, a Marine battalion and National Guard personnel.

The Canada-U.S. border stretches 8,891 km (5,525 miles) and is a crossing point for one of the world's largest bilateral trading relationships. Kirsten Hillman, who Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday would be Canada's ambassador in Washington, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that the proposed deployment "sends a message that there's a problem, and there isn't."

Trudeau earlier said Ottawa was in touch with U.S. authorities and would adjust border security measures if needed. The state of New York, which shares a border with Canada, has been an epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.

Tim Currier, the mayor of Massena, New York, a town of 13,000 people located 15 km (9 miles) from the border, said the deployment could spark panic if it were not communicated properly. "I'm concerned about how citizens look at that," he said.

Canada has reported about 3,500 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths. It is no longer accepting irregular migrants who walk over the border at unofficial crossings, instead sending them back to the United States. Washington plans to return them to their countries of origin.

Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration policy with the Washington-based Bipartisan Policy Center, said the undefended U.S.-Canada border has long been a point of pride. "I have not seen any reporting whatsoever of an increased threat posture at the U.S.-Canada border," she said. "Did we not have other stuff that troops could and should be doing?" (Additional reporting by Jonathan Landay and Ted Hesson in Washington, Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Editing Tom Brown, Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-Led coalition destroys drones launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Kingdom

Saudi-Led coalition intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Iran-aligned Yemens Houthis towards civilian targets in Saudi cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, state news agency spa said early Friday, citing the coalition spokesman Colone...

Australian federal, state leaders meet to discuss coronavirus pandemic

Australian federal and state leaders will meet on Friday, the countrys prime minister said, amid growing expectations the largest states could enforce a wide-ranging lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.Further fiscal support measur...

South Africa begins 'unprecedented' military-patrolled lockdown

South Africa came under a nationwide military-patrolled lockdown on Friday, joining other African countries imposing strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus across the continent. Some 57 million peop...

A survivor of Seattle-area nursing home outbreak heads home

81-year-old Judie Shape tested positive for coronavirus just days after checking into the Life Care nursing home near Seattle, where three dozen people have died in one of the earliest and deadliest U.S. outbreaks.On Thursday, she went home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020