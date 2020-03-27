Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore Airlines secures $13 bln to survive coronavirus and grow after

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 04:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 04:51 IST
Singapore Airlines secures $13 bln to survive coronavirus and grow after

Singapore Airlines Ltd said it had secured up to S$19 billion ($13 billion) of funding to help see it through the coronavirus crisis and expand afterward, in a sign of confidence travel demand will eventually return. As many carriers around the world look for cash to weather the crisis, Singapore Airlines' majority shareholder, state-fund Temasek Holdings, said it would underwrite the sale of shares and convertible bonds for up to S$15 billion. Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd provided a S$4 billion loan.

"This transaction will not only tide SIA (Singapore Airlines) over a short term financial liquidity challenge, but will position it for growth beyond the pandemic," Temasek International Chief Executive Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara said. "The delivery of a new generation aircraft over the next few years will provide better fuel efficiencies as well as meet its capacity expansion strategy."

For the time being, the airline, a major customer for Airbus SE and Boeing Co, has cut capacity by 96% and grounded almost its entire fleet after the Singapore government banned foreign transit passengers, the lifeblood of the hub carrier. Some other financially strong carriers are also banking on a return to more normal times once the pandemic has passed, such as Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd, which is continuing with costly plans to refurbish the interiors of its fleet of 12 grounded A380 superjumbos.

Others including Air New Zealand Ltd and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, have warned they expect to be smaller carriers in the future. South Korean low-cost carrier Eastar has begun returning some of its Boeing 737 planes to lessors. Nearly one-third of the world's aircraft fleet is now in storage, data provider Cirium said.

BATTLE FOR SURVIVAL "Nobody can survive this for more than a few months," independent aviation analyst Brendan Sobie said at a briefing held by airline schedules provider OAG on Thursday.

"You can draw down your cash reserves, you can sell some assets if some of your aircraft are owned, sale and lease back, new bonds, new loans," Sobie said. "But at some point you just run out and you also sacrifice your future and if you have raised all this new capital, you limit your ability to expand and flexibility later on." U.S. airlines are preparing to tap the government for up to $25 billion in grants to cover payroll, even after the government warned it may take stakes in exchange for bailout funds, people familiar with the matter said.

After the U.S. House of Representatives approves the airline bailout and President Donald Trump signs it as early as Friday, airlines are to receive initial payments within 10 days. European lawmakers overwhelmingly agreed on Thursday to suspend until Oct. 24 a rule requiring airlines to use at least 80% of their flight slots to keep them the following year.

China, which had been showing some early signs of a recovery in flight capacity, on Thursday ordered airlines to sharply cut the number of flights in and out of the country out of concern that infected travellers from overseas could reignite the coronavirus outbreak that paralysed the country for two months. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said it had directed Chinese airlines to maintain only one route to any country and limit the number of flights to one per week, effective March 29.

CAAC also ordered foreign airlines to reduce their international routes to China to one per week and only operate one route into the country. ($1 = 1.4305 Singapore dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-Led coalition destroys drones launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Kingdom

Saudi-Led coalition intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Iran-aligned Yemens Houthis towards civilian targets in Saudi cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, state news agency spa said early Friday, citing the coalition spokesman Colone...

Mainland China reports first local coronavirus transmission in 3 days

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus infection in three days, although cases involving travellers from overseas continued to dominate the total number of new cases. Chinas National Health Commission said on Frid...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise on bets of more stimulus as dollar rally fades

Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors wagered policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic after U.S. unemployment filings surged to a record.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outsi...

FOREX-Dollar climbs down as panic subsides, on course for biggest loss in decade

The dollar is on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade on Friday as a series of stimulus steps around the world, including a 2.2 trillion U.S. package, calmed a panic over a global recession following the coronavirus outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020