France's Macron says he and Trump preparing an initiative on coronavirus crisis - Twitter

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had a "very good discussion" with U.S. President Donald Trump over the coronavirus crisis and that the two were preparing a new initiative to combat the pandemic.

"In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we are preparing with other countries a new strong initiative in the coming days," the French president said on Twitter.

