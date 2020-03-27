Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 11:44 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: U.S. overtakes China

There are now over half a million coronavirus cases reported across 202 countries and territories globally and the United States has overtaken China as the country with the most infections. Of the 531,000 cases reported, over 60,000 were added in the past day, and 2,532 new deaths in 59 countries brought the total death toll to over 24,000, according to a Reuters tally at 0200 GMT on Friday.

It has been the single most deadly day for the disease since the outbreak began, with Italy and Spain reporting over 700 deaths each. The United States, the United Kingdom, Iran and France reported over 100 fatalities each. The United States contributed roughly one-third of newly reported cases, as testing in the country expanded, with over 17,000 cases in the past 24 hours, and 281 deaths, the highest single-day case load of any country since the outbreak began.

China, which announced plans to close its borders to foreign citizens from Saturday, reported 5 deaths and 55 cases, and said that all but two of the new cases were from outside the country. Cases in South and Central America surpassed 10,000 as of Thursday, with major outbreaks in Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, which are each reporting over a thousand cases.

Countries which experienced outbreaks in February or earlier are reporting higher recovery rates. Record U.S. jobless claims

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record 3.28 million last week, in the clearest evidence yet of the coronavirus' devastating impact on the economy. Strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic have brought the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that likely ended the longest employment boom in U.S. history.

When is a bull not a bull? When it comes in the middle of a bear.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average's surge of over 20% from its coronavirus-induced recent low this week, by one definition used on Wall Street, suggests a new bull market. The surge came on hopes a $2 trillion stimulus measure would flood the country with cash in a bid to counter the economic impact of the intensifying pandemic. But that definition should be treated with a large piece of caution. The very definition of bull market is debatable, and given the market's volatility on news about the pandemic, some said that calling the move upwards a "bull market" was tantamount to missing the forest for the trees.

Coronavirus can get you out of jail or land you in it While countries like Afghanistan and Canada are releasing inmates to prevent the spread of the virus in the tight confinement of prison facilities, other places are increasing punishments for flouting the rules.

Anyone claiming to have coronavirus who deliberately coughs at emergency workers faces being jailed for two years, Britain's Director of Public Prosecutions said on Thursday, after recent reports of such incidents. Those responsible could face charges of common assault. In Singapore, famous for its strict rules, anyone caught intentionally sitting less than a metre away from another person in a public place or on a fixed seat singled out not to be occupied under new, more stringent social distancing rules, can be fined up to S$10,000 ($6,990), jailed up to six months, or both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Xi tells Trump China and US must 'unite to fight virus': state media

China and the United States should unite to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the globe, said President Xi Jinping in a call with his US counterpart on Friday, according to state mediaThe two countries have clashed in r...

GRP inspector took money to ferry migrant workers to Allahabad by train during lockdown: RPF

The railways on Friday said a GRP inspector took money from desperate migrants to ferry them to their hometowns in an empty train even as all passenger services of the national transporter remained suspended in view of the nationwide lockdo...

China's Xi, speaking with Trump, calls on U.S. to improve relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Friday that he hopes the United States will take substantive action to improve bilateral ties, Chinas foreign ministry said.Xi also told Trump that coopera...

Delhi govt to serve lunch and dinner to needy people in 325 schools: Kejriwal.

Delhi govt to serve lunch and dinner to needy people in 325 schools Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020