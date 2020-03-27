Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's iron ore giants push workers to stay at mine sites to escape coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 14:44 IST
Australia's iron ore giants push workers to stay at mine sites to escape coronavirus

Australia's iron ore giants are looking to reduce the threat to their operations from a coronavirus pandemic, by pushing workers to spend weeks on site away from families and relocate from the eastern seaboard, company and union officials said on Friday.

Rio Tinto , BHP Group and Fortescue are moving workers who would usually commute from major cities by aeroplane to stay on site for a minimum of two weeks, they said in separate statements. Fortescue workers would move to a roster of two weeks on and two off, or four weeks on and two off, cutting staff movement by 40 percent for a "significant decrease" in risk, the world's fourth biggest iron ore miner said.

The measures are expected to last for at least three and as many as six months. "We recognise it is a big ask for our people to be away from families on a different roster pattern at short notice and we will do everything we can to support them during these difficult times," Rio Tinto said.

Western Australia declared a state of emergency and closed its borders this week to all but "essential" workers. Mine workers living in cities who fly in and fly out (FIFO) for work at remote mine sites were exempted, but a ban took effect late on Friday for such workers from Australia's worst-stricken state of New South Wales.

Australia's infection rate is slower than many other nations, but officials are concerned infections have accelerated over the last week and plan to deploy the military to ensure people comply with orders to isolate themselves. Analysts have flagged an outbreak as a major threat to mine operations, particularly as staff work in close proximity in enclosed areas underground.

Western Australia accounts for more than half of global output of the steel-making ingredient expected to rake in A$101 billion ($61 billion) this fiscal year as the country's top export revenue earner. That role is particularly critical for the economy as Australia faces its first recession in nearly three decades.

Fortescue and Rio Tinto were pushing to accommodate workers near remote mine sites or Western Australia's capital of Perth, but not offering adequate compensation, the state unit of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union said. "Only BHP has offered generous arrangements that would cover accommodation costs and recognise the impact on families if workers move west temporarily," it said.

Rio Tinto declined to comment on compensation. Fortescue had no immediate comment. All the miners said they were working to improve the safety of workers and mining communities. They are some of the biggest employers of indigenous Australians and many miners operate near remote communities.

Authorities see the virus as a major risk to some of those communities. as they are far from major hospitals and suffer a greater prevalence of underlying health issues. ($1=1.6483 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC notice to Centre on PIL seeking evacuation of Indian students stranded in Bangladesh

Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government on a public interest litigation PIL seeking the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Bangladesh amid the lockdown imposed due to the menace of coronavirus. A division b...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,378 - Health Ministry

Irans death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,378 on Friday, with 144 people dying in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.The total number of confirmed cases of the disease increased by 2,926 to 3...

COVID-19 lockdown: Hisar administration makes stay, food arrangement for stuck Kashmiri youth

The Hisar district administration has made an arrangement for stay and providing food to a group of Kashmiri youth who have been stuck in Haryanas Hisar for the past few days due to the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus. The group o...

Tata Motors hives passenger vehicle business into separate subsidiary

Tata Motors said on Friday its passenger vehicle business is being hived off as a separate subsidiary with differentiated focus from commercial vehicle business. The board has in-principle approved to subsidiarise passenger business includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020