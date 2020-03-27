Spain's coronavirus death toll is stabilising - official

The latest data from Spain's health ministry show the death toll from the coronavirus is beginning to stabilise, health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Friday. "In percentage terms, today's increase is roughly equivalent to that of the past three days, in which we seem to see a clear stabilization," he said.

Spain's coronavirus death toll rose overnight by 769 cases to 4,858, while the total number of infected rose to 64,059 from 56,188.

