UK's Queen Elizabeth last saw PM Johnson on March 11, is in good health

  • London
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 17:37 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 17:37 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth last saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for coronavirus, on March 11 and she remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

"The queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare," a palace spokesman said.

