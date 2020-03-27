Drugmaker Vertex to delay new clinical studies due to coronavirus

U.S. drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday it would delay starting some clinical trials and temporarily pause enrolment in some studies, as it looks to free up hospitals to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, maker of drugs for cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening genetic condition, also said it was working with trial sites to enable virtual clinic visits and home delivery of drugs for ongoing studies.

Other large drugmakers including Eli Lilly and Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc have also announced decisions to delay certain trials.

