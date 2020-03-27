Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain reports 769 new coronavirus deaths but says daily rise stabilising

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:10 IST
Spain reports 769 new coronavirus deaths but says daily rise stabilising

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 769 overnight to 4,858, but a senior health official said the daily increase in the number of fatalities was stabilising.

Spain is second only to Italy in the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide and the number of people infected in the country rose overnight to 64,059 from 56,188 on Thursday. "Today we have more deaths than registered yesterday, but it is also true that in percentage terms, today's increase is roughly equivalent to that of the past three days, in which we seem to see a clear stabilisation," health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference.

The rise in the death toll in the previous 24 hours in percentage terms was about 19%, according to a Reuters calculation. Spain is struggling to cope with the outbreak, with a Real Madrid soccer stadium being used as a medical supply store and a fairground in Madrid turned into a mass testing area.

Patients continue to stream into Spanish hospitals, where staff face a shortage of protective gear such as masks. More than 9,400 health workers have tested positive for the virus, Simon said. That is about 15% of those infected in Spain.

Spain extended a nationwide lockdown on Thursday by a further 15 days to April 12 and said it was fighting a "real war" over medical supplies to contain the death toll. It is turning to China, where the coronavirus originated, for many critical products. Schools, bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items have been shut since March 14 and most of the population is house-bound as Spain tries to stop the virus spreading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Laughter they say is the best medicine. At least to beat the blues resulting from the coronavirus lockdown. Subtle and sharp, sarcastic and self-deprecating. And sometimes just downright rude. There are wife jokes, husband jokes, boss barbs...

Irish intensive care units set to hit capacity within days, PM says

Irelands intensive care units will be at capacity within a few days given the rate of spread of coronavirus and the health service has plans in place to deal with the demand, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.I am concerned. As thi...

UK working quickly as it can on ventilators after missing EU scheme - PM's spokesman

Britain is working as quickly as it can to get ventilators, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, after London was criticised for not taking part in an EU scheme to try to buy the breathing machines in the coronavirus...

Stickers to be pasted on walls of house of those under

quarantine Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 27 PTI In a new initiative to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, stickers will be pasted on the walls of the homes of those under home quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram from Friday. State Minister Kadakampal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020