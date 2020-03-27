UK health secretary positive for COVID-19 after PM
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was self-isolating with "mild symptoms" of the virus
"Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I've tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating," Hancock announced on Twitter.
