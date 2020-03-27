Online ideathon 'Fight Corona IDEAthon' organised by MHRD

Fight Corona IDEAthon, a 2-day online ideathon, is an initiative jointly organised by MHRD Innovation Cell, AICTE, MEITY Startup Hub, InnovatioCuris and other institutions of global and national prominence offering support in terms of Technology, Knowledge, Outreach, etc., with Forge Accelerator as the Partner incubator, in the endeavor to scout for accessible and affordable technological solutions that can contain the rapid spread of infection, ease the mounting pressure and ensure a quick return to normalcy.

Challenges and problem statements have been sought from healthcare professionals, government officials and other stakeholders working on the ground and are curated under 8 different categories such as - Personal Hygiene & Protection, Awareness, Preparedness & Responsible Behavior, Medical Systems - Diagnostic & Therapeutic, Screening, Testing & Monitoring - Devices & IT/Digital/Data Solutions, Protecting Most Vulnerable Groups, Community Task Forces/Working Groups, Remote Work & Remote Education, Stabilizing Affected Businesses and the Open Category where one has the flexibility to choose and solve their own challenges.

Problem statements of high magnitude soliciting innovative technological solutions like the design of reusable/washable masks, a system that can disinfect currency notes/coins, mobile applications with an ability to provide right, reliable and authentic information to curb infection and the spread of panic, a non-invasive diagnostic kit, alternate solutions for ventilators to treat patients who face chronic breathing problems, Storage Kits to collect test samples from homes and transport them to laboratories, etc. are put forth for student innovators, educators, researchers, professionals and startups to ideate and innovate feasible products.

Registration for Ideathon was closed at 6 pm on 26th March 2020. Ideathon is currently on-going and will end on March 28, 2020. More than 5000 entries have been received and they will subsequently be shortlisted further based on their progress during the event.

During the 2-day IDEAthon, Startups and innovators shall be guided by Domain experts, Healthcare providers and professionals, Innovation experts, etc. from across the country through a virtual platform in their pursuit of ideating and innovating technically feasible and economically viable solutions to the curated set of problems. Online webinars, masterclasses and live one-one mentoring sessions are organized to support innovators with a focus to guide in technical design, innovation acceleration and rapid development of their prototypes.

AICTE Chairman, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe said, "COVID-19 is spreading at an unprecedented scale to several countries across the globe affecting more than 4 lakh people to emerge as the largest pandemic the world has witnessed in modern times. The rapid outbreak and its aftermath have led to an alarming crisis, testing the limits of resources and capacities of every country in terms of diagnosing the suspected, isolating and treating the infected and creating an actionable awareness among the people, the importance of exercising a socially responsible behavior to contain the spread. I am sure this ideathon will pave way for all these"

Ideas and solutions that demonstrate a proof of potential shall be awarded cash prizes up to Rs. 7 lakhs (sponsored by AICTE and AWS) and shall be offered innovation grants up to Rs. 40 lakhs to enable them to accelerate further development of their ideas and prototypes. Selected startups and innovators shall be offered incubation support with access to industry partners, industrial-grade prototyping lab and pilot production facilities, co-working facilities, business support services, mentoring and expertise in tech, strategy, and venture development, corporate grants, etc.

Few international agencies like worldstartup.co, United Nations Technology and Innovation Lab, and Crowdera have also come forward to support the participants.

(With Inputs from PIB)

