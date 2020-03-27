Five new cases of COVID-19 in Punjab

Five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Punjab on Friday, taking the total number of patients tested positive for the infectious disease to 38 in the state. According to Punjab Health Department, three cases were reported from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and one each from Jalandhar and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. Officials said that all five fresh cases are contacts of earlier positive cases.

"One patient admitted at a hospital in Amritsar was cured and discharged after testing negative for coronavirus. The total number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 to date is 38," they said. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced the distribution of 10 lakh packets of dry rations to daily wagers and unorganised labourers in the state.

Singh has also sought financial assistance from the Centre to clear all pending liabilities under the MGNREGA scheme saying they will not be able to sustain their families during the pan-India lockdown without their daily wages and lack of fresh employment opportunities. The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people as on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.