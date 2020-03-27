Left Menu
'Unusual' trend: Chandigarh man shows symptoms on 15th day, tests corona-positive

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:22 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:22 IST
In an "unusual" trend on coronavirus affliction, a 22-year-old Dubai-returned Chandigarh resident developed symptoms for coronavirus infection and tested positive for it a day after the expiry of 14-day incubation period of the virus during which he had stayed in home quarantine. The youth had returned from Dubai on March 11 and remained home-quarantined for 14 days but developed fever on the 15th day, said officials, adding his test reports were positive for coronavirus.

“Nothing happened to him for 14 days, but he developed fever on the 15th day. It appears to be a first case which was detected on the 15th day,” said UT Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida. “Our medical team will be reporting to the Centre this unusual development,” Parida told PTI.

Parida had earlier tweeted, “Bad news, one new corona positive case in Chandigarh.. Dubai returned.. Symptoms detection on 15th day. Unusual.. Tracing his contacts ..All will be quarantined.” Government Medical College and Hospital Director-cum-Principal B S Chavan said according to ICMR, the incubation period of coronavirus is five to 14 days. Though he said they would verify the details provided by the patient about his foreign visit, Chavan said, “We will have to be careful if the onset is late and we will have to rethink about the duration of quarantine.” “He came to us on Thursday morning,” said Chavan.

With the addition of more positive case, the Chandigarh now has eight coronavirus patients..

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

