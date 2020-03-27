Spain's food supply chains functioning smoothly - government spokeswoman

Spain's food supply chains are functioning smoothly despite the coronavirus epidemic, government spokeswoman and budget minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Friday after an extraordinary cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also approved measures to prevent employers from laying off staff.

Spain is the European Union's largest exporter of fruits and vegetables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

