Left Menu
Development News Edition

Famously boisterous Nigerian mega-city Lagos adjusts to coronavirus lockdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:42 IST
Famously boisterous Nigerian mega-city Lagos adjusts to coronavirus lockdown

Fear of the coronavirus has induced an extraordinary calm in Lagos, Nigeria's famously boisterous mega-city where streets known for miles of gridlock have emptied of traffic and eateries serving takeaways are almost the only shops open.

The largest city in sub-Saharan Africa, with an estimated 20 million population, has been transformed by a week-long shutdown of public life imposed as part of efforts to stem the spread of the highly infectious disease in Nigeria. The lockdown order by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu applies to all non-essential shops - those not selling food, water or medicine - in the sprawling market megalopolis near Nigeria's Atlantic Ocean coast.

He also banned gatherings of over 25 people and told everyone to stay home with the majority of Nigeria's confirmed cases - 44 out of 65 - surfacing in Lagos and the state's health minister warning that the coronavirus is spreading. As the lockdown began, most residents were compliant but afraid - both of getting sick and of losing much-needed income.

"I believe some of our traders will be stubborn or so because most of them do not have (food) to eat at home," said Fatai Adedabo, head of Computer Village, a collective market selling electronic accessories and offering phone repairs. "We still have to monitor them and make sure the market is shut down totally."

Adedabo was not alone in worrying that poverty could hinder containment of the respiratory pandemic, which has infected more than 531,600 people worldwide and killed more than 24,000. Sanwu-Olu conceded that a 100% lockdown was not possible due to the large numbers of Lagos residents who could not afford to stockpile essentials. Nigeria's Senate president said on Thursday authorities needed to help shield the poor from suffering the most on account of blanket closures.

Out of sight of police and yellow-vested enforcement officers patrolling Computer Village, some phone repairman expressed frustration with the shutdown and told Reuters they would continue to seek new clients. But by mid-morning on Friday, the first full day of the lockdown, most in the typically teeming and exuberant city appeared to be soberly accepting the closure.

Crowds that usually throng the roads were replaced by people walking in pairs, or alone, and the ubiquitous yellow "danfo" buses that are usually packed to the brim carried just a few customers. As people adjusted under the careful watch of police, many agreed the effort to contain the coronavirus was necessary.

"It will not be easy for us as human beings because this is where we make our money, this is where we make our daily bread," said Olugbenga Bright, a phone repairman with a wife and children to support. "So we need money, fine, but above all our lives - our safety is the priority." (Additional reporting by Nneka Chile and Temilade Adelaja Writing by Libby George Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Trump demands GM, Ford build ventilators; could order action

President Donald Trump urged General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co on Friday to quickly build badly needed ventilators for COVID-19 patients and suggested he could invoke the Defense Production Act. GM and Ford announced they are working with...

SC asks family to pay Rs 4 lakh to destitute woman

Coming to the rescue of a destitute woman who has been rendered homeless during the coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the family of a man, whom she claimed to be her husband, to pay her Rs four lakh as compensation. ...

Surviving quarantine: five tips from a Russian cosmonaut

With more than third of the global population confined to their homes to slow the coronavirus pandemic, many are worried how long they will be cooped up. But being quarantined can be a good thing and something to enjoy, says veteran Russian...

Maintain social distance when going out to buy essential

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Friday urged the people of the state to resolutely follow social confinement till April 14 to break the vicious chain of infection induced by the coronavirus. In a statement, he asked the public to stay away ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020