Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-In locked down India, migrant workers walking home dial for help

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:32 IST
FEATURE-In locked down India, migrant workers walking home dial for help

By Anuradha Nagaraj and Roli Srivastava CHENNAI/MUMBAI, India, March 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T he phone line in New Delhi crackled with the voice of Ravinder Singh, an Indian migrant worker desperately seeking help as a nationwide coronavirus lockdown leaves him and millions like him without food, shelter or transport.

With no way to earn a living and all public transport halted, India's army of migrant workers has been left stranded, with no choice but to undertake long journeys across the country to their homes on foot. "Nobody thought of people like us, with small children, no money, no food and no way to get home," said Singh to Saajha Manch, a hotline migrant workers can call for advice.

"The disease is already killing people but we will die of hunger. How will we survive?" Tens of thousands of migrants are seeking help from hotlines like Saajha Manch, which is run by the social enterprise Gram Vani Community Media, even as they undertake the long, arduous journey back to their villages on foot.

Callers leave a message that is picked up by staff who call them back with tailored advice. Content manager Shweta Sharma said there had been a five-fold increase in the number of calls to the line, which is continuously putting out information on coronavirus.

"We have also asked our regular callers to tell us exactly where they are stranded and what help they need," she said. "We are identifying the most urgent needs of the people, doing surveys and coordinating with the government." India's prime minister announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, seeking to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country of 1.3 billion people, which has so far reported more than 700 confirmed cases and 13 deaths.

Officials say the shutdown of all but essential services is necessary to beat coronavirus in the densely populated country, whose health infrastructure can ill-afford a widespread outbreak. A $22.6 billion economic stimulus plan provides for direct cash transfers and food security measures.

But many of India's estimated 120 million migrants simply cannot wait for the government to start rolling out those benefits. "In the absence of any assurance on wages, shelter or food, migrant workers had no choice but to hit the road," said Gayatri Menon, a sociology professor at the Azim Premji University in Bangalore.

"They should have been assured that they would be taken care of, and constant communication is the key, not sudden announcements." LONG ROAD HOME

The last time welder Sahi Ram ate was on Thursday evening after he left the southern Indian city of Bangalore on foot, headed for his home town more than 800 miles away in the western state of Rajasthan. "It might take me 10 to 12 days before I reach home, but I don't have a choice," the 20-year-old said by phone from Tumkur, about 70km from Bangalore, a distance he covered in 18 hours. "There was no food, no work in Bangalore after the lockdown."

India has suspended all public transport, bringing its vast network of trains to a halt. Krishnavatar Sharma, whose non-profit Aajevika Bureau runs another help line for migrant workers, said he had been inundated with calls.

"They just want to come back home, but for that, we cannot do anything," he said. "Our people are trying to contact district administrations and we are trying to arrange food for them," he said. Some workers were hoping to hitch a ride on the trucks carrying basic essentials that are still allowed on the roads.

"It is difficult to walk on the highways as the police is checking every movement," said Parveen Kumar, 28, who was also walking from Bangalore to Rajasthan. "My friend got hit by a baton." Indian police have been filmed beating people who break the lockdown rules.

In western Maharashtra state, police stopped two trucks during routine checks and found them packed with at least 300 construction workers trying to get home. Despite the roadblocks, Sahi Ram said he was going to carry on walking until he got home.

"We are looking for food now," he said. "The problem is I don't have money. I didn't know this would happen and had sent all my money home to my parents. Where will I get money from on such short notice?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Nine more test positive for COVID-19 in TN, total rises to 38

Eds adding details of new cases Chennai, Mar 27 PTI Nine more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 38 in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister K Palaniswami briefed Prime Minister Na...

N Macedonia officially joins NATO

North Macedonia officially joined NATO on Friday, becoming the 30th member of the alliance after resolving a long-running name row with Greece. The US State Department said the Balkan republic had submitted its instrument of accession to th...

35 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

A total of 35 persons have been tested positive in Tamil Nadu for COVID-19 on Friday. Our government is taking many steps to curtail the spread of COVID-19. All shops selling essential commodities like milk are open. Till now, 35 people hav...

Eden curator donates one month's salary to fight coronavirus

Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee will donate one months salary to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Association of Bengal said on Friday. The CAB had already announced a sum of Rs 25 lak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020