Chhattisgarh: 81 samples sent for coronavirus testing

Samples of 81 people were sent for novel coronavirus testing on Friday in Chhattisgarh, health officials said. The state has six COVID-19 patients as on Friday.

Four of them are being treated at AIIMS Raipur, one at Medical College Rajnandgaon and another at Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur, an official said adding that their condition was stable. "People who came contact with them are being traced and placed under home quarantine. Surveillance teams of the health department have initiated community monitoring in all 28 districts to identify possible cases," he added.

