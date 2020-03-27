Soccer-World players union flags redundancy, wage cut concerns

World soccer players' union FIFPRO is "extremely concerned" at the number of clubs which have imposed redundancies and wage cuts after the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Soccer has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus crisis with domestic leagues suspended and international competitions such as Euro 2020 and the Copa America postponed.

FIFPRO and its affiliated national unions had already received "a large volume of calls for assistance from professional footballers", the union said on Friday. Although it was encouraged by co-operation at international level, FIFPRO expressed concern that "a significant number of clubs ... have begun to immediately lay off players or unilaterally reduce their salaries".

"We call on clubs with short-term financial difficulties to meet with national player unions to negotiate fair and proportionate arrangements which respect their legal obligations," FIFPRO added. Only a small minority of soccer players enjoyed luxury lifestyles, the union said.

"Most football players outside the world's biggest leagues are earning at the same level or below average domestic income and would be severely affected by salary decreases," it added.

