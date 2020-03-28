Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-LGBT+ people warned off casual sex go online during coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 01:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 01:27 IST
FEATURE-LGBT+ people warned off casual sex go online during coronavirus

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With LGBT+ communities warned off casual sex during the coronavirus pandemic, the latest dating site figures show people are sending more messages online to meet new people, flirt - and swap explicit images.

British HIV/AIDS charity Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) issued a statement on Friday saying the country's current lockdown and advice to keep two metres from anyone "has to include not hooking up for sex". "I have never been an advocate of promoting abstinence ... but these are extraordinary and unprecedented times," Dr Michael Brady, medical director at THT, said in a statement.

As coronavirus spreads globally, LGBT+ groups are cancelling and delaying a slew of events, from a Tunisia film festival to Pride in London attended by 1.5 million people last year. Many LGBT+ dating sites, including gay social network Hornet, have recently added advisory notes on how to avoid contracting the virus which has infected 550,000 people and caused almost 25,000 deaths worldwide.

Craig Chapple, mobile insights strategist, EMEA at analytics firm Sensor Tower, expected coronavirus to impact dating apps both positively and negatively regarding new users and the amount people used the sites. Sensor Tower data found in Spain and Italy - Europe's worst hit countries in terms of coronavirus - downloads for the week of March 16 and the previous week fell by 19% and 8% respectively for Grindr, the world's best known gay dating app.

By comparison, downloads of gay app Scruff saw a drop of 7% and 10% week-on-week for Spain and Italy, and Tinder - used by both straight and LGBT+ people with nearly 6 million subscribers - was up 1% and down 10% respectively. PHOTOS AND FLIRTING

"On the one hand, people may be keen to connect with others during what can be a lonely time in lockdown, but on the other, some people may be discouraged from turning to dating apps at a time when meeting up in person is impossible," Chapple said. But although the dating apps were down in terms of new users, operators reported higher usage by those on the site.

The app HER, which is aimed at women and has 5.5 million users, had seen "a pretty heavy spike in usage", founder Robyn Exton told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "The growth in communities reflects people looking for more social interaction and more connection with others – beyond just dating," Exton said in an email.

Over the weekend of March 14-15, HER reported its highest day of the year for "likes" on posts, with the overall number of likes rising by 16% over the weekend. For Duncan, a PhD student at Britain's Bristol University, who did not want to give his surname, the apps are one way of keeping the community spirit alive.

"In all honesty, I've been talking to people more," he said on Friday. "It does feel like there's more of a community bringing people together than usual." Other dating apps reported relatively stable overall user numbers but said they had seen a jump in activity, in particular the number of messages and photo or videos swaps.

Abigail Gaskin, head of communications at dating app and social network ROMEO, which has two million active users, said users were changing the way in which they used the various apps now that dating in real life was restricted. "What we have observed is that there are less logins per day, but much more activity than what we would regularly see," said Gaskin.

"Since our users are now staying home, we see they are using the platform to chat, flirt, support and entertain." Adam4Adam, which has 10 million users, said it had changed its marketing efforts to cater for stay-at-home users, promoting porn, sex toys and live webcam shows with sales up 20-25%.

Eric Silverberg, chief executive and founder of Scruff, which has more than 15 million members worldwide, said this shift in usage could mean sharing explicit imagery. "The kind of messaging has changed (since the advent of the coronavirus crisis), with a lot more people sharing media pics and videos," he said.

"I think they're probably sharing explicit content given that they're not meeting up." Some members, however, have abandoned the apps altogether.

"I gave up," Paul Barnes, a consultant living in the south of France, which is currently under a strict lockdown, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Friday. "All I'm getting is 20 minutes of conversation with someone who lives thousands of miles away. I'm sure other people are using them for social purposes, but that's not for me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria bans most domestic travel in coronavirus lockdown

Syria said on Friday it was banning travel between cities and governorates as part of tightening measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state-run Ikhbariya TV reported, citing the interior minister. Syria has recorded five cases of cor...

'WeiYan' handed two-year ban for match fixing

The League of Legends Pro League handed down a two-year suspension to jungler Wang WeiYan Xiang for alleged match fixing, and imposed a hefty fine on his former Rogue Warriors team. WeiYan was released from Rogue Warriors earlier this week,...

Trump orders GM to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order requiring carmaker General Motors Co to produce ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic under the Defense Production Act.In a memorandum released by the White House, Trump said Hea...

Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

NASA on Friday picked a new space capsule from Elon Musks SpaceX to ferry cargo and supplies to the agencys planned lunar space station, a crucial building block to its plans to build a permanent post on the moon and mount future missions t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020