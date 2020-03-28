Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

The inaccuracy of Chinese technological products are not new to anyone over the planet. Still country's like Spain and Turkey expected to depend on China's technological assistance during the severe battle against coronavirus epidemic.

But China, in sooth, watered their expectations. The Spanish government is forced to return 'faulty' coronavirus testing kits to China over inaccurate results. The Spanish ministry, according to Daily Mail, has recently said that it would withdraw the kits as the kits supplied by the company Shenzhen Bioeasy were defective and did not correctly diagnose people when tested at hospitals.

The Health Minister of Spane, Salvador Illa announced earlier this week that the country had bought USD 467 million in medical supplies from China, including 950 ventilators, 5.5 million testing kits, 11 million gloves and more than half a billion protective face masks.

According to the claims, China is apparently trying to fill the void of American leadership in Europe during the coronavirus crisis as Chinese public officials work to shift the blame of the virus from China to other countries including America.

Same happened with Turkey. The government of Turkey has put aside a sample of Chinese-made Covid-19 rapid testing kits after discovering that those are having mastery of providing inaccurate results.

"We have received some samples from the company. We didn't find them viable and ordered some other testing kit models from a separate Chinese company," a Turkish official confirmed to Middle East Eye.

