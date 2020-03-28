Japan confirms 57 new coronavirus cases at Chiba centre for disabled -NHK

Japanese authorities have confirmed 57 cases of the coronavirus at a centre for the disabled in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.

A total of 31 staff and 26 residents of the center have been found to be infected with the coronavirus, NHK said. The outbreak comes after a woman in her 40s, who works as a cook at the center, was found to have been infected, NHK said. There are 70 residents ranging from their 20s to their 80s, it said, along with 64 staff.

Chiba Governor Kensaku Morita told a news conference that the staff would be treated at hospitals, while the residents - who have individual rooms and are therefore separated from other people - would be treated at the center.

