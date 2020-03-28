Eight more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K, total cases 28

Eight people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to 28, officials said. Contacts of the fresh positive cases are being traced, they said. "Seven more positive cases in Srinagar today. Four cases had a history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation while the other three had travel history outside J&K," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

"Tough to be harbinger of unpleasant news. But being informed is being prepared," he posted on Twitter. Later, the officials confirmed one more patient testing positive for the Coronavirus in Srinagar. Of the total 28 cases, 22 have reported in Kashmir, including one death case due to the infection, while six are in Jammu region. According to the Media bulletin on Novel Coronavirus, a total of 5,919 travellers and persons in contact with suspected or positive cases have been put under surveillance, 3,535 in home-quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 227 in hospital quarantine and 1,525 in home surveillance across Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 632 people have completed their 28 days’ surveillance period, it said, adding 532 samples were sent for testing, of which 486 returned negative, while 28 positive (25 active, two recovered, one dead). The report of another 18 tests are still awaited, the bulletin said.

