Puducherry's first Covid-19 patient recovers, to be discharged

Puducherry's first coronavirus patient, a 68-year old woman in Mahe has tested negative, official sources said on Saturday. The patient had recovered and the follow-up test of blood samples returned negative, said an official source in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory of Puducherry in Kerala.

Her daughter-in-law, who was quarantined in the government hospital as a precautionary measure, also tested negative for coronavirus, the source added. Director of Health and Family Welfare Mohan Kumar told PTI that both the women would be discharged in a day or two.

The 68-year old woman had returned to Mahe earlier this month from Saudi Arabia after participating in a religious festival there. She was treated at a government hospital in Mahe after she showed symptoms of the COVID 19 and tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.