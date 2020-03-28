Puducherry's first Covid-19 patient recovers, to be discharged
Puducherry's first coronavirus patient, a 68-year old woman in Mahe has tested negative, official sources said on Saturday. The patient had recovered and the follow-up test of blood samples returned negative, said an official source in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory of Puducherry in Kerala.
Her daughter-in-law, who was quarantined in the government hospital as a precautionary measure, also tested negative for coronavirus, the source added. Director of Health and Family Welfare Mohan Kumar told PTI that both the women would be discharged in a day or two.
The 68-year old woman had returned to Mahe earlier this month from Saudi Arabia after participating in a religious festival there. She was treated at a government hospital in Mahe after she showed symptoms of the COVID 19 and tested positive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahe
- Puducherry
- Kerala
- Saudi Arabia
ALSO READ
68-year old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Mahe
Coronavirus: Pondy CM takes stock of situation in Mahe
Coronavirus: Pondy CM takes stock of situation in Mahe
No gatherings, no activities, no trips: Mahela Jayawardene urges people
COVID-19: Hrithik Roshan, Mahesh Babu, Kapil Sharma make donations for relief efforts