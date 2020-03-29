New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

The owner of NBA team New York Knicks, Jim Dolan, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Knicks said https://bit.ly/33Tqr0R in a twitter post.

Dolan has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms and he continues to oversee business operations, Knicks added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.