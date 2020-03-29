Thailand reports 143 new coronavirus cases and one death

Thailand has 143 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of cases since the outbreak to 1,388, the spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday, giving the latest daily update.

The country also recorded one new fatality, bringing the total of death from the outbreak to 7.

