Kazakhstan to tap sovereign fund for $4.1 bln

Kazakhstan will tap its rainy-day National Fund for an extra 1.825 trillion tenge ($4.1 billion) this year, Information Minister Dauren Abayev said on Sunday.

The 67% increase will help finance Kazakhstan's $10 billion stimulus package aimed at softening the blow from the coronavirus outbreak and the plunge in the price of oil, the Central Asian nation's main export.

